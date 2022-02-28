Sartell Considering Hiring Lobbyist For Additional Road Projects

SARTELL -- Sartell is hoping to get some state bonding dollars to help with the city's next phase of development in the Central MN Healthcare Hub.

During Monday's meeting, the city council will look to approve hiring Flaherty & Hood to help lobby state lawmakers to support its project.

City Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter says their goal is to hopefully secure some state funding for additional road connections at 50th Avenue, 23rd Street South, LeSauk Drive and 15th Street South.

She says this would help eliminate the obvious gaps in the area and continue to drive economic development from interested businesses.

The total cost for the firms services would be roughly $25,000.

In 2020, the city approved a similar agreement for lobbyist efforts and were awarded $5.5-million to help in the construction of Scout & Dehler Drives, which will begin this spring.