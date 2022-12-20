Waite Park Council Votes Not To Renew License for Coratel Hotel

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A Waite Park hotel will not have its license renewed.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council voted not to renew the hotel license for Coratel Inn and Suites.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says one of the main reasons behind the decision was guests using the hotel as a permanent residence, which is against the city's ordinance.

Other concerns included ongoing problems like a large number of complaints and inspection violations.

Bentrud says the hotel's current license will expire at the end of the month.