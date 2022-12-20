New Chipotle Restaurant in Sartell Opens This Week

SARTELL (WJON News) - The new Chipotle restaurant in Sartell is ready to serve you.

The franchise plans to open their new location Wednesday, inside the River Crossing development along Highway 15 and country road 1 in Sartell.

The new Sartell location will also feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows you to pick up digital orders without leaving your car. This is the first in central Minnesota.

Chipotle Mexican Grill in Sartell will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

This is one of three new construction projects in the River Crossings development. City officials says Starbucks and Mister Car Wash are also nearing completion.