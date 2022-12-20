Rice Seeking Grant For Pedestrian Crossing Over Railroad Tracks

RICE (WJON News) - The city of Rice is looking for a grant to help cover the cost of building a pedestrian crossing over the railroad tracks.

City Clerk Julie Fandel says the council has been considering creating a safer crossing over the BNSF railroad tracks along County Road 2 for years.

Get our free mobile app

Funding from the Transportation Alternative Grant would help cover some of the costs associated with the project.

Jenny Lezer is with Benton County Human Services and has been helping the city with the application.

Lezer says while the city has not finalized design plans or cost estimates, they are hoping to secure $200,000 in grant money for the proposed project.

BNSF is planning to repair the railroad tracks sometime in 2024, and the city hopes to tie-in both projects.

Applications are due is mid-January with project selections announced in April.