Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m.

The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94 off Highway 25. Shortly after entering the right lane of the highway, Sprunk lost control, went off the road to the right, and rolled onto the roof.

Sprunk and his wife, 62-year-old Mary Sprunk were taken to maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

