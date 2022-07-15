Voter Pre-registration Open

STEARNS COUNTY -- Pre-registration for the August primary in Stearns County is available now.

Get our free mobile app

Stearns County officials would like to remind all voters that pre-registration for the August primary is now online. Voters can register or update their information, and will be placed on the roster in their polling place on primary day.

When someone pre-registers, all the required information is verified before voting day, saving time at the polling place.

The deadline for pre-registration is Tuesday. Call the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer’s office (320-656-3920) with questions. For more information, or to pre-register, click here.