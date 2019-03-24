Gophers Get Shut Out in NCAA Title Game

The no. 2 University of Minnesota women’s hockey team came up short in the NCAA Division I championship game and border battle against no. 1 Wisconsin.

The Gophers struggled through the entire game. The Badgers put up one in the first period, and another in the second.

In the final period, down 2-0, the Gophers, who lost the WCHA title game to Wisconsin just 14 days ago, needed a miracle. Unfortunately, Minnesota could not mount a comeback in the final minutes. They fell 2-0 to the Badgers.

This was Minnesota’s 12th-straight and 17th overall appearance in the NCAA postseason and 10th trip to the title game.