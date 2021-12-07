Vikings Tickets Coming Down in Price

The Vikings are still the hottest professional sports ticket in Minnesota but their not has hot as they were when the season began. According to TickPick, the no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, the average purchase price for this Thursday’s game is $184 -- 21% less expensive since the start of the season ($235) and 38% less expensive after both teams went 1-3 ($145).

The Vikings are 5-7 while Pittsburgh is 6-5-1. Minnesota is coming off their worst loss of the season 29-27 at previously winless Detroit. TickPick says 11% of their purchases are coming Pennsylvania zip codes. The current "get-in" price is $63.

Hear Thursday's Vikings-Steelers game on WJON with coverage beginning at 6:30, kickoff at 7:20.