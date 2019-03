EDEN PRAIRIE -- The Minnesota Vikings have added to their offensive line depth by signing Polish tackle Babatunde Aiyegbusi.

Standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 351-pounds, Aiyegbusi played left tackle for the Dresden Monarchs of the German Football League last season.

It is unclear whether the 27-year-old will play on the left or the right side, but he appears to have enough athletic ability to warrant consideration for making the team as a backup.