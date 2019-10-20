Vikings Lose Thielen Early, Beat Lions in Shootout

The Minnesota Vikings topped the Detroit Lions in a tough NFC North showdown at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit got on the board first, scoring a touchdown early in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. The Vikings responded with an Adam Thielen touchdown that sent the wide receiver to the sideline with a hamstring injury. The Lions scored again and ended the quarter in front of Minnesota 14-7.

Rookie receiver Olabisi Johnson grabbed his first career touchdown after replacing the injured Thielen and tied the game back up 14-14. Dalvin Cook also found the endzone in the second quarter, giving the Vikings their first lead of the game. At the end of the half Detroit squeaked out one more touchdown to tie the game for the third time 21-21.

In the third quarter, fullback C.J. Ham also scored his first career touchdown to lift the Vikings to a 28-21 lead. Detroit answered with a field goal to close the gap to 28-24.

Minnesota missed their only field goal attempt of the game, but Kyle Rudolph got his first touchdown reception of the season to give the Vikings an 11 point cushion in the final quarter. The Lions scored their fourth touchdown of the game but missed the two-point conversion. Up by five, Minnesota opened their lead up to 42-30 with another Cook TD and less than two minutes left in the game. Trae Waynes caught the only interception of the day to end a Detroit rally and win the game for Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins completed 24 of 34 for 337 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions or sacks. Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen each earned a sack on Matthew Stafford who became the fastest QB to reach 40,000 career passing yards early in the game.

The Vikings improve to 5-2. It will be a short week for Minnesota as they will return home Thursday night to host the 1-6 Washington Redskins. Pre-game starts at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.