Lack Of Offense, Turnovers Hurt Vikings In 14-7 Loss

MINNEAPOLIS - Things went from bad to worse on one play for the Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook broke thtought the line, planted his foot and his knee visibly buckled. At that moment he was hit and fumbled the ball that Detroit recovered. After that the Lions took the ball, scored a touchdown and took at 14-7 lead. Dalvin Cook is now believed to have torn his ACL as a result of that play.

The possession previous to that Minnesota tailback Jerrick Mckinnon fumbled. The turnover led to a field goal for Detroit.

Another the final possession for Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen fumbled to give Detroit the game.

While the offense struggled the Defense stepped up and recored six sacks including two from Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen 's fifth sack of the season.

The defense all did a great job holding Matthew Stafford in check. He finished just 19 of 31 for 209 yards.