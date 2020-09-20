Vikings Flounder Against Colts, Fall to 0-2

The Minnesota Vikings lost their second straight game on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Minnesota started with the ball and settled for a field goal to close out their opening drive. At the end of the first quarter that lead stood through the quarter thanks to an interception by Eric Wilson to end a drive by Indianapolis.

The Colts turned it around in the second quarter though, scoring a touchdown, two field goals, and earning a safety to move ahead of the Vikings 15-3 by the half. Indianapolis extended their lead in the third to 18-3 by scoring a field goal after snagging their third interception.

The Colts started the final frame with a touchdown that pushed their lead out to 25-3. That was followed up by another Indianapolis field goal. Halfway through the quarter, Minnesota scored their only touchdown of the day and completed a two-point conversion to close the gap to 28-11. That score would stand with the Colts earning their first win of the season.

Kirk Cousins completed 11 of 26 for 113 yards for Minnesota. He also tallied three interceptions and three sacks, including one safety. Dalvin Cook had 14 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. Rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson had three catches for 44 yards.

Philip Rivers completed 19 of 25 for Indianapolis. He totaled 214 yards, one touchdown, and one sack. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor had 26 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown.

The Vikings fall to 0-2. They will return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday to host the 2-0 Tennessee Titans. Pre-game starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.