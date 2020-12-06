Vikings Edge Out Jaguars in OT

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime Sunday.

Jacksonville pushed out to an early lead with a touchdown on their opening drive. The Jaguars extended that lead to 9-0 in the first quarter with a field goal. Minnesota got on the board in the second quarter with a touchdown pass, but a missed extra-point attempt.

Down 6-9 at the half, the Vikings threw a pick-six on their first drive of the third. Minnesota redeemed themselves on the next drive with a touchdown to close the gap to 16-13. Before the quarter was up, the Vikings took their first lead of the day, 19-16, their third touchdown.

The teams traded fumbles at the end of the third, and Minnesota extended their lead to 21-16 with a safety at the top of the fourth quarter. After several scoreless drives, the Vikings extended their lead again with a field goal.

In the final minutes of regulation, the Jaguars found the endzone again, scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game. Both teams missed field goal attempts before the clock expired.

Minnesota won the coin toss and elected to receive in the extra period. The Vikings got nowhere on their drive and handed the ball back to Jacksonville. The Jaguars’ drive came to a halt with an interception by Harrison Smith that set up Minnesota’s game-winning field goal. The Vikings got it between the uprights in the final minutes of overtime for the 27-24 win.

Kirk Cousins completed 28 of 43 for 305 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception for the Vikings. Justin Jefferson had nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. Adam Thielen had eight catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, and C.J. Ham had one reception for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Dalvin Cook had 32 carries for 120 yards and was shut out of the endzone. Dan Bailey also struggled, hitting one of three extra-point attempts and two of three field-goal attempts.

Mike Glennon finished 28 of 42 for 280 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions for the Jaguars. James Robinson and Laviska Shenault Jr. each notched a touchdown for Jacksonville.

The Vikings improve to 6-6 and will travel to Tampa Bay on Sunday to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Pre-game starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.