USDA Report: Planting Still Slow

UNDATED -- The spring planting season continues to lag behind average across Minnesota.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the crop progress report Monday. Here’s the highlights of this week’s report:

Pasture and range conditions:

Very Poor – 7%

Poor – 11%

Fair – 35%

Good – 40%

Excellent – 7%

Topsoil Moisture:

Very Short – 0%

Short – 2%

Adequate – 60%

Surplus – 38%

Corn Planting:

60% of the corn has been planted, and 24% has emerged.

Soybean Planting:

32% of the soybeans statewide have been planted, with 7% emerged.

Spring Wheat Planting:

Only 11% of the spring wheat acreage has been planted, compared to a 90% 5-year average rate.

For the complete report, click here