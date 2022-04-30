Update: Man Charged With Murder in Crow Wing Co.
BRAINERD -- The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd.
Fifty-three-year-old Michael Munger has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 43-year-old Lynnie Loucks.
The sheriff says they were both living together at the home.
On Thursday morning at about 8:00 a.m. deputies were called to the home just north of Brainerd on a welfare check.