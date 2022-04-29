Child Sexual Assault Suspect From St. Cloud Arrested in Illinois

ST. CLOUD -- A former St. Cloud man wanted on charges that he sexually assaulted a young girl, has been found in Illinois and returned to Stearns County to face the charges.

Thirty-four-year-old James Brown faces two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to a home in May of 2018 regarding a child sexual assault. The girl told officers that Brown had sexually assaulted her at his north St. Cloud apartment sometime the previous year when she was six years old.

Officers were unable to make contact with Brown and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Brown's next court appearance is scheduled for June.

