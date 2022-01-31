UPDATE: Investigation Continues in Fatal St. Cloud House Fire

ST. CLOUD -- One person is dead after a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire call came in at around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South.

Officers arrived to find smoke in the home, ran inside and carried out one resident who was in a wheelchair. A second resident had also left the house unharmed.

Authorities were told their was still possibly one more adult inside on the second floor, however officers were not able to check the second floor due to the heavy smoke.

Fire crews arrived and enter the home to find the person's body on the floor upstairs. They were pronounced dead.

The fire was ultimately put out and no one else was hurt. The fire caused roughly $70,000 in damage.

Both the fire and death are under investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department, the St. Cloud Fire Marshal’s Office, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.