St. John’s School of Theology Names New Dean

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University has named its new dean of the School of Theology.

Shawn Colberg will take over the role on July 1st. He will replace Father Dale Launderville who has served in the position since 2015.

Colberg is the associate professor of theology at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University and associate dean in the St. John's School of Theology and Seminary.

Colberg is originally from Dassel with his home parish in nearby Darwin.

Shawn Colberg is married to Kristin Colberg who is also an associate professor at St. Ben's and St. John's. They live in St. Joseph with their two daughters both attending St. Cloud Cathedral.

Get our free mobile app

The St. John's School of Theology and Seminary has an enrollment of more than 100 students.