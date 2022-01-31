Car Vending Machine May Be Coming to Minnesota
We have vending machines for almost everything now. You can get cupcakes, ice cream, movies, basically, if you can package it up nicely, you can get it from a vending machine.
But cars??
Yes, we may be getting a car vending machine. You have probably seen the commercials for Carvana. That is a car vending machine and we could be getting one of those crazy, futuristic things in Minnesota. According to a story from Bring Me the News, they have plans to come to the metro area.
The company submitted a letter of intent and a concept plan to the City of Brooklyn Center to buy a 3.5-acre, city-owned parcel at 1601 James Circle N for $2 million to build a fulfillment center, according to meeting minutes from the City Council's Jan. 10 work session.
Would you feel comfortable buying a car from a vending machine? I get that the car buying process is tedious. I never understand why it takes so long at the car dealership to get a deal done. But it can be almost an all-day process. Nobody has got time for that! But a car vending machine??
The vending machine would feature a glass structure up to 10 stories tall to house vehicles. It would be Carvana's first vending machine in Minnesota — the closest is currently in Oak Brook, Illinois.
There are a couple of choices that a buyer has when purchasing a vehicle in this manner. You can either have the vehicle delivered, or go pick it up. I wonder if it has a slot or you to put your money in and push the button for your selection with a money return button as well? Kidding. But seriously...
This will be interesting if it actually happens.
