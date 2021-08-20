Common Roots Fest is back this week in St. Cloud and continues today and tomorrow (Saturday). The music will be include 11 different venues, on 13 stages and will include 200+ artists.

What is Common Roots Festival? It's described as a grassroots festival combining local and independant talent featured all around downtown St. Cloud. For entry, you can pick up a $10 buttom at any of the sponsoring venues.

All of the events are outdoors, so in case of inclement weather, that performance would be cancelled. Common Roots Festival asks that even though the performances are outdoors, they would recommend wearing a mask to the events.

The venues that will be hosting artists today and tomorrow are:

KVSC Main Stage Friday and Saturday

Common Roots Bazaar Stage- Lady Slipper Parking Lot, which is also where the actual Bazaar will be featuring food and craft vendors. This was added in 2018.

Red Carpet Nightclub Deck Friday and Saturday

MC's Dugout Friday

Jules Bistro Saturday

Pickled Loon Friday and Saturday

White Horse Friday and Saturday

Green Mill Friday and Saturday

The complete schedule and times is available here and also follow Common Roots Festival on their social media pages.

Start times for performances are approximate.

