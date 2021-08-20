If you've noticed increased traffic heading north late this week on Hwy 10, it's most likely people heading up to Brainerd International Raceway for Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

This annual event is four days of ground-pounding, lightning-fast, blow-your-mind drag racing. For reference, the Top Fuel Dragsters get down the quarter-mile track in less than 4 seconds at speeds over 330 mph. It's loud, it's fast, and it's some of the most fun you can have in a Minnesota summer. There is nothing quite like it.

What makes this weekend even truly unique is the campground, specifically The Zoo Campground. Described the BIR website as "a constant parade of Party-wagons, bonfires and shenanigans of all kinds" this campground is legendary among race fans and drivers. It even spawned it's own Facebook group "I Survived The ZOO at BIR".

From go-karts, to wagons with couches mounted on them, to people in crazy outfits, to massive pallet fires, you just never know what is going to be driving past you next in that campground.

In that Facebook group, someone shared a video of a jet-powered Amish buggy going down the quarter-mile at a race track in Ohio. This jet-powered buggy would fit right in at The Zoo. That thing would drive by and no one would bat an eyelid at it. Actually, I'm surprised it hasn't been done before in Brainerd. There's a solid Amish population in Minnesota, so something like this would be easily achievable.

Check it out for yourself in the video below, and if you are at Nationals this weekend, have fun, be safe, and send us pictures on our mobile app!

