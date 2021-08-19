Nearly 50% of Minnesota In An ‘Extreme Drought’

ST. CLOUD -- Nearly 50% of the state is now in an "extreme" drought according to the weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor. That is up from 42 percent last week.

All of Benton and Sherburne Counties are in extreme drought status, along with the eastern half of Stearns County.

The percentage of the state in at least a 'severe' drought has increased from 79 percent last week to 88 percent this week.

The next chance for rain could happen tomorrow night, with possible severe storms across Central Minnesota.