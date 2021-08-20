The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across Central Minnesota this afternoon and this evening. Showers are likely mainly after 5pm. Winds are expected to increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts are expected to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

The bigger threat for showers and storms is tonight. Some of the storms could be severe. Expect temperatures to drop to 62 degrees after reaching a high of 88 in the afternoon. South winds are expected to be 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

The rain is much needed as much of Minnesota including Central Minnesota is battling through a severe drought. If the weather becomes severe tune in to AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON for the latest.