Check Out The New Minnesota Hemp Maze, Yeah, Hemp Maze

When I first saw this, I thought they misspelled "haze", but that's just me. After further study I realized this maze was made up of industrial hemp.

If you've ever been through a corn maze, you may recall how disoriented you can get and in some cases frustrated mixed with a bit of panic. I'm pretty sure there are people that never made it out and that's probably where these "children of the corn" came from. Just a theory.

If you are up for something new and different, Southern Minnesota now boasts the very first hemp maze, consisting of a field of tall industrial hemp plants. It's all happening at Willow's Keep Farm on Highway 52 south of Zumbrota, Minnesota.

Creators of the hemp maze say that they have turned this large field of tall hemp plants into a maze for all to enjoy. The hemp maze "was established to educate and inform the public about the benefits of a vibrant industrial hemp industry in Minnesota."

Before you embark on this hemp adventure, the owners ask that you wear some sturdy closed toe shoes for a more comfortable experience.

Aside from the hemp maze you can also take in the "gourd walk", "hemp hole game" a giant size bench for fun memory photos, a kiddie grave yard (huh?) and a gourd sling target range.

Maybe a tour would be of interest to some. For a mere $15 you can take a golf cart tour of the entire farm, including their CBD cannabis field, other parts of the farm and then you get to do the maze.

Hours for the hemp maze are:

Monday - Friday 11 AM- 6:30 PM

Saturday 11 AM- 5 PM

Sunday 12-5 PM

Be sure to check out the hemp shop, open year round, featuring a variety of hemp and CBD stuff like CBD edibles, hemp clothing, souvenirs and gifts.

Personally, I would like to see a budding cannabis field turned into a maze. I'm guessing we'd have a few missing people by the end of the day. It could happen. Never say never.

