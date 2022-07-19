Minnesotans Sharing Netflix Passwords – It’ll Cost Ya’… Soon

Netflix is the main streaming service. Or at least it used to be. There are so many streaming services now that if you decided to bail out of cable in favor of streaming, and you got all or most of them, it would be at least as much as you were paying for cable, if not more.

Not everyone has every streaming service. Most people pick and choose depending on what their tastes are, and who is living in their household. For instance, if you are looking for family friendly - Disney+.

But Netflix has been around for quite awhile, and now they are in some financial trouble. Mostly because there are so many other choices out there, and people who have Netflix have been sharing passwords for a long time. I personally know several people who share one Netflix password. Mostly it's people within the same family, but live in separate households. Now, Netflix is going to crack down on password sharing. It's nothing that is going to break the bank, it's just a $2.99 charge. But, with Netflix continuing to charge more per month, this can also add up. Especially if you are using several other streaming services. None of them are that expensive by themselves. But collectively it can add up to a heftier bill.

Right now, this is being tested in 5 countries. And if successful, will be moved into more areas including the United States.

With that said, it will be interesting to see how that will work.

