Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management.

The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill.

Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating the interior and getting the necessary permits to open.

The Lakeside Bar will have a soft opening in early to mid-August with the bar serving drinks only. Mattei says they want to take advantage of the warm summer days by having the bar and patio open while they complete other renovations and get their kitchen ready.

Mattei says it will be a family-run business with many of her relatives helping out as they look to fill out their staff. She is aiming for a grand opening on September 1st.

Mattei says the Lakeside Bar will have appetizers and short-order menu items, while the main dining area will be more fine dining with authentic Latino food, European dishes, and homemade pizzas. There will be a lunch buffet seven days a week as well.

The original bar area, she says will be a more relaxed area than the sports bar with couches and acoustic music on certain nights.

The hours will be 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. with the Lakeside Bar and the original bar possibly extending their hours until 2:00 a.m. in the future.

The business opened as the 400 Club in 1938 and has a capacity of 450 people.

