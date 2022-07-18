Slight Chance of Storms in Central Minnesota Tuesday

UNDATED -- There is only a small chance (20 to 30%) for thunderstorms on Tuesday, but if storms do manage to form, they would likely be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind.

The better chances are across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin

St. Cloud could use some rain. So far this month we've had just over an inch of rain which is about an inch below normal for us. For the summer months of June and July, we've had about 6 1/2 inches of rain which is about 3/4 of an inch above normal.