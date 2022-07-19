Dave Chappelle to Perform in Minnesota Tomorrow [Wednesday]

It's a surprise, pop up show at First Avenue in Minneapolis with Dave Chappelle. Tickets are on sale now, and the show is tomorrow (Wednesday) at First Avenue. And not surprising, First Avenue is receiving some backlash for having this show. People are taking to Twitter to point out First Ave's Code of Conduct insinuating that they shouldn't be supporting anything to do with Dave Chappelle.

First Avenue's Code of Conduct states that these behaviors are not acceptable:

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reached out to First Ave's General Manager, Nate Kranz, but he had no comment.

Get our free mobile app

The backlash is coming from his "Sticks and Stones" tour that he did in the last few years, that also earned him an Emmy. There was a lot of jokes and comments about the trans community. Recently, Chappelle did a Netflix special "The Closer" where he addressed that issue. He even mentioned that he had a very good friend who was transgender, and she thought his jokes were hilarious. This has been described in the same connotation as a person saying "that they can't be racist because they have black friends". One really has nothing to do with the other.

Nonetheless, this show is scheduled for tomorrow night at First Avenue in Minneapolis. Tickets are on sale today at 10am and are $129 plus fees. Doors open tomorrow night at 7pm. Show is at 8pm. This is a 21+ show, and phones are not permitted. Attendees will be given a Yondr pouch upon entering. A yondr pouch will lock while you are at the show, and will be unlocked as you leave. They are not messing around with the "no phone allowed" rule. My advice would be to just leave your phone in your car, except for the fact that you may need it for ticket purposes.

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories