Unique Home Décor Pop-Up Shop Opening in Sauk Centre This Weekend

This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have.

Berg’s Country Barn started seven years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.

She turned the barn into a home decor pop-up shop specializing in fall decor in September and holiday decor in November.

Get our free mobile app

Berg's County Barn sees thousands of shoppers during their limited pop-up events, and for good reason. This is a great place to go for decorating inspiration, fun gifts, and a fun shopping experience.

In 2021, Berg's Country Barn will be open these weekends for their fall shop:

September 10-12

September 17-19

September 24-26

Berg's Barn will be open from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm on the dates listed above. If you are planning to go to this event, know that it is extremely popular. Similar to last year staff will limit capacity in the Barn to ensure that all have a great shopping experience. If you arrive and the Barn is at capacity here is what to do:

When you arrive, we will give you a QR code. You will park and then use the QR code to enter your name, phone number, and the number of guests in your party. When it is time for your party to enter the Barn, you will receive a text. Please be patient and expect to have a short wait time if the Barn is at capacity. Don’t have a phone that allows QR scans or can not get the QR code to work? No problem! Go into the Berg’s Baby Barn (located on the property). Staff will be happy to help you get registered!

Berg's Country Barn is located at 42134 County Rd. 28 - Sauk Centre, MN. Happy shopping!

Take a Virtual Tour of the Gorgeous Murals in Sauk Centre

See What life Was Like in Stearns County During WWII -- Highlights from the Stearns History Museum's Event