SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - A spinout on I-94 sent a Sauk Centre woman to the hospital Friday morning.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Beverly Berg of Sauk Centre was driving west on I-94 near milepost 127 when she hit the median and ended up in the right ditch.

She was sent to CentraCare in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.