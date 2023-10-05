Why Fall Fishing Can Be So Great in Minnesota

Fall is a great time of year to fish in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says fall can be the best time to fish but the weather hasn't cooperated quite yet. Schmitt explains the stretch of weather in the 90s last week hasn't dropped the water temperatures. He says they are still in the mid 60s in Central Minnesota with the ideal fishing water temperatures in the mid 50s.

Schmitt says the shorter walleye will start feeding first before the longer ones start to bite. He says the shorter day light hours typically trigger more activity among fish because they know winter is coming next. Schmitt believes if the forecasts are correct and we see highs in the 50s and low 60s going forward the walleye bite should really pick up. He is concerned that the days are numbered for quality fall fishing because we're already in October and November could bring wintry weather. Schmitt explains fish can still be found along weed lines, on basins and in suspected water.

The 2nd weekend of duck hunting in Minnesota was slower according to Schmitt and weather conditions weren't ideal. He says the windy conditions made it difficult. Schmitt explains he, and his group, didn't see nearly as many blue an green winged teal as they did the first weekend.

The small game survey was released from the DNR. Schmitt's opinion on less participation with small game hunting is because young hunters are choosing to hunt larger game from the beginning as opposed to starting with small game. The survey results can be found here.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.