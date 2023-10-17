Unique Craft Designs on Display in St. Cloud this week

I don’t have a creative bone in my body when it comes to building, or designing things, I wish I did, but I just don’t. My wife on the other hand, well there’s not much she can’t do. She can see something online, or on a video, do a little research and begin to learn to create items that rival if not exceed what is sold in stores.

From designing wreaths to creating home décor items, she has a good track record of designing for herself as well as for others who have bought some of her work. The detailed time from conception of what “it” will look like, to the measuring and calculating the materials that will be needed, to the time spent designing is a pain staking process.

For her it’s a passion, a true love, and an outlet from what’s going on in her world. Once she’s finished, the pride she has in each piece makes me jealous I don’t have those same abilities.

Photo Credit- Kim Thomas Every Wreath I Make

No matter if you’ve lived here all of your life, or just a short time like me, it takes no time to determine that there’s some wonderfully talented crafters in Central Minnesota. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week, you’ll have the chance to see some of the wares crafted by these folks at the Whitney Senior Center Craft Fair.

On display there will be works created by their quilters, woodcarvers, wood shop, plus works from the stitchery club as well as the crafting fun club. And most of the creators will be on hand themselves to talk about their work.

The Craft Fair will be open from 8-4 Wednesday and Thursday and 8-Noon on Friday. Whitney Senior Center is at 1527 Northway Dr. in St. Cloud. If you enjoy giving unique gifts, this will be a good place to find just that.