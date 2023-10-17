Meet Diego! This Very Energetic 80lb “Lap Dog” Needs A Home

Meet Diego!

Diego is a very fun, energetic, 80 pound "lap dog". At least he likes to think he is. And he is available for adoption. The only request is that he not go to a home where there are cats. The last place he was at had a cat and it didn't seem to go very well. Other dogs are ok, but cats would be a no.

As far as other dogs in a home where Diego would be possibly going, it's a great idea to do a meet and greet beforehand. That just means bringing in your current pet and having an introduction session with Diego to see how they are with eachother.

Diego was found roaming around outside, so not a ton is known about his past, other than the cat situation. But he is a very smart dog, which just means that he will need both mental and physical stimulation. If you are a runner, he would love to go running with you - or at least a couple of walks each day. If you have a fenced in back yard that would also be ideal.

The Tri-County Humane Society is great about trying to find each pet a forever home. But it needs to be the right home. If you would like to meet Diego, please stop into the humane society and say hi to Diego. You can make an appt, or just stop in. If you have a current pet, it's probably a better idea to make an appt so you can do a meet and greet with your pet.

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

