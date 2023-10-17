MSP Airport Prepared for Busiest MEA Week in Years

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- This is expected to be the busiest MEA travel week at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in years.

The airport is expecting high volumes of passenger activity over the next week that could approach or surpass daily post-pandemic passenger records.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the two busiest departure days for the week with up to 46,000 people expected to check in and clear TSA checkpoints.

On Thursday airlines will hit their peak day of operations for MEA week with 460 departures. Average daily departures for October are up 12 percent over a year ago. Additionally, seat capacity of MSP flights is up 18 percent this month compared to last October.

In general, travelers should arrive at the airport at least two hours in advance of a domestic flight and three hours prior to an international departure.

