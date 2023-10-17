From Monticello to Bemidji, 5 Fun Free Things to Do This Fall

Times are tight right now for most everyone. Inflation is effecting our disposable income. So of course, the first thing to go is the fun stuff, right? Not so! Here's the good news, there is still plenty you can do that won't put a dent in your wallet.

COMO ZOO AND CONSERVATORY

Located in St. Paul and free to the public. There are both indoor and outdoor exhibits and it's open year round. You can see the apes and polar bears and more. There's a soft spot in my heart for this place because my parents took me and my brothers there all the time when we were kids. The Conservatory was always my favorite with all the beautiful flowers, ponds and walkways.

1225 Estabrook Dr.

St Paul, MN 55103

Phone: 651-487-8201

MUNSINGER CLEMENS GARDENS

Located in St. Cloud and open every day spring through fall from 7am to 10pm. You can walk all through the beautiful gardens and see all the different flowers. There are also multiple gorgeous fountains. If you've never been, you'll soon realize that you just can't stop taking pictures.

Riverside Drive S. E.

St. Cloud, MN 56301

Phone: 320-257-5959

PIPESTONE NATIONAL MONUMENT

The Native American culture is such a huge part of Minnesota's history. This is located in Pipestone, MN. Learn about the sacred tradition of pipemakers at The Keepers of the Sacred Traditon of Pipemakers free museum. Open all year 10a-4pm Tuesday-Saturday, 12n-4pm Sunday and closed Mondays​.

Store Location: 400 N. Hiawatha Ave.

Pipestone, MN 56164

1-507-825-3734

PAUL BUNYAN AND BABE THE BLUE OX

Another one here that holds a special place in my heart since I went to college in Bemidji and BSU. This will always be the original Paul Bunyan in my mind and it is a fun statue to get a picture in front of. Doesn't matter the season, it's always there for a great photo op!

SWANS AT THE SWAN PARK

The once endangered Trumpeter Swans can be seen in Monticello from November to March. Monticello is home to over 1500 of the swans and there is a protected viewing park for the public that's located on Mississippi Drive on the east end of the city. More information can be found on the city's website.

