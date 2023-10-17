MnDOT Commissioner to Visit St. Cloud Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Traffic projects will take center stage tomorrow Wednesday morning at the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Division meeting.

Nancy Daubenberger, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Commissioner, will discuss new road funding and upcoming road projects in Central Minnesota.

The Chamber’s Emily Bertram says it’s an opportunity to get the latest information on local road projects.

It’s been an interesting year for road construction. It's going to be a really interesting session. That's one example of the things that our government affairs programming puts on and that's one area that I think the chamber is well known for, (being) your connection to the legislators (and the) government.

The meeting is Wednesday morning at 7:30 in the St. Cloud City Council chambers. The meeting is free, but registration is required.

To register, contact the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce by using this link.

