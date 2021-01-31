UMD Shuts Out SCSU, Earns Weekend Sweep

DULUTH -- The St. Cloud State University women's hockey team fell to the University of Minnesota-Duluth again on Saturday to finish the weekend 0-2.

After a scoreless first period, the Bulldogs pushed out to a 2-0 lead in the second. Then in the third, the shutout continued as UMD netted four more goals and skated to a 6-0 win

Duluth outshot St. Cloud 41-24. McKenzie Hewett led all scorers with two for the Bulldogs.

The Huskies fall to 3-11-1. They will return home on Friday to host the 6-9-1 MSU-Mankato Mavericks. Puck drop is set for 2:07 p.m.