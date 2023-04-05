Two Vehicle Crash Near Little Rock Lake in Benton County
RICE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in Watab Township.
A pickup driven by 42-year-old Jason Sand of Holdingford was going west on Highway 10 while a car driven by 61-year-old Devey Dahlheimer of St. Cloud was going west on Little Rock Lake Road when they collided at the intersection.
Dahlheimer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say Sand was hurt but didn't go to the hospital.
