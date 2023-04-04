TikTok Video Goes Viral for Central Minnesota Man
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota man has become an international sensation.
Maxwell Jendro is a Holdingford graduate and a current engineering student at St. Cloud State University.
His mom tells WJON News he recently went to Ireland to meet his girlfriend's parents for the first time, which was recorded on TikTok.
The video shows Jendro's confused reaction toward his girlfriend's dad talking about the weather's recent effect on the sod.
The video has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 850,000 views.
@irishbanter The Irish yearn for the bog 😂 (@Sarah) #irish #irishtiktok #ireland #blowthisuptiktok #trending #tik_tok #viralvideo #irishcomedy #irishdad #america #american #boyfriend #turf #bog #irishhumour #funnyvideos #hilarious #ireland🇨🇮 #funny #fyp #irelandtiktok ♬ original sound - Irish Banter
