TikTok Video Goes Viral for Central Minnesota Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota man has become an international sensation.

Maxwell Jendro is a Holdingford graduate and a current engineering student at St. Cloud State University.

Get our free mobile app

His mom tells WJON News he recently went to Ireland to meet his girlfriend's parents for the first time, which was recorded on TikTok.

The video shows Jendro's confused reaction toward his girlfriend's dad talking about the weather's recent effect on the sod.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 850,000 views.

READ RELATED ARTICLES