Two Hurt in Western Stearns County Crash

LAKE GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Hawick woman and a two-year-old boy were hurt in a crash in western Stearns County Wednesday.

The incident happened on Highway 71 north of Belgrade at around 1:15 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a pickup were both headed south on Highway 71 when the truck rear-ended the car at the intersection with County Road 14.

The driver of the pickup, 27-year-old Stephanie Teben of Hawick, and a two-year-old in the truck were taken to the hospital in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car's driver, 54-year-old Karen Rademacher of Belgrade, was not hurt.

