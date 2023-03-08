Cokato Man Seriously Hurt in Meeker County Crash

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Cokato man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 15 and Meeker County Road 18 at around 5:15 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 64-year-old Paul Volness of Cokato was heading west on County Road 18 while 44-year-old Shane Pitzl of Annandale was northbound on Highway 15. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Volness was rushed to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Pitzl was not hurt in the crash.

