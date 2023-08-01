Two Horses in Kandiyohi County Infected with West Nile Virus

Jeff McMahon - WJON

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Two horses in Kandiyohi County have been infected with West Nile Virus.

One of the horses died and the other is recovering.  The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says a one-year-old quarter horse colt was unvaccinated and died from complications related to the disease.  The other horse is a 21-year-old mare who recently received a West Nile virus booster dose prior to its infection and is recovering.

The detections are from separate farms and the virus appears to be circulating in mosquitoes in the county.

The virus circulates between infected birds and mosquitoes and once infected the mosquitoes can transmit the virus to horses and people.

