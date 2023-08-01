Around Town &#8211; Here&#8217;s what&#8217;s happing this week!

Around Town – Here’s what’s happing this week!

Welcome to “Around Town”, your weekly look at what’s happening with nonprofits and community organizations in the area.

There’s a free microchip clinic Friday if your four-legged friends need a little extra security.

Petra Lutheran Church is sponsoring a National Night Out event.

And there are a few ways for you to share in fellowship with your neighbors coming up this week!

    National Night Out at Petra Lutheran Church

    Petra Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids

    National Night Out

    Petra Lutheran Church, 1049 1st Ave N, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 will be hosting a National Night Out, Tuesday, August 1, 5:30-7:00 pm!

    We will be serving hot dogs, chips, and assorted desserts. There will be kid’s games and activities, including a bounce house!

    Come join the fun!

    Food Truck Fellowship

    Long Lake Lutheran Church - Isanti

    Food Truck Fellowship

    Thursday, August 3, 2023 5-8pm

    Vendors:
    Bradford Roadhouse
    Burro Loco
    City Center Swine BBQ
    Custom Catering Food Truck
    Thunder Brothers Beer
    King Wilkie’s Dream Band
    Pontiac Club

    at

    Long Lake Lutheran Church
    3921 277th Ave. NW
    Isanti, MN 55040

    Microchip Clinic at Tri-County Humane Society

    Tri-County Humane Society

    Tri-County Humane Society is hosting a FREE microchip clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the shelter, 735 8th St. NE, St. Cloud.

    Walk-ins are welcome! Call 320-252-0896 to learn more.

    Microchips are not tracking devices, but they are permanent forms of identification that can help you reunite with your pet if they ever become lost.

    Community Revival

    Lake George

    Join the Archangel Recovery and Reintegration Ministry for a Community Revival.

    Join us for worship, prayer, testimonials, community vendors, food trucks, and more.

    August 5th, 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at Lake George in St. Cloud.

