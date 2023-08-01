Around Town – Here’s what’s happing this week!
Welcome to “Around Town”, your weekly look at what’s happening with nonprofits and community organizations in the area.
There’s a free microchip clinic Friday if your four-legged friends need a little extra security.
Petra Lutheran Church is sponsoring a National Night Out event.
And there are a few ways for you to share in fellowship with your neighbors coming up this week!
National Night Out at Petra Lutheran ChurchPetra Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids
National Night Out
Petra Lutheran Church, 1049 1st Ave N, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 will be hosting a National Night Out, Tuesday, August 1, 5:30-7:00 pm!
We will be serving hot dogs, chips, and assorted desserts. There will be kid’s games and activities, including a bounce house!
Come join the fun!
Food Truck FellowshipLong Lake Lutheran Church - Isanti
Food Truck Fellowship
Thursday, August 3, 2023 5-8pm
Vendors:
Bradford Roadhouse
Burro Loco
City Center Swine BBQ
Custom Catering Food Truck
Thunder Brothers Beer
King Wilkie’s Dream Band
Pontiac Club
at
Long Lake Lutheran Church
3921 277th Ave. NW
Isanti, MN 55040
Microchip Clinic at Tri-County Humane SocietyTri-County Humane Society
Tri-County Humane Society is hosting a FREE microchip clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the shelter, 735 8th St. NE, St. Cloud.
Walk-ins are welcome! Call 320-252-0896 to learn more.
Microchips are not tracking devices, but they are permanent forms of identification that can help you reunite with your pet if they ever become lost.
Community RevivalLake George
Join the Archangel Recovery and Reintegration Ministry for a Community Revival.
Join us for worship, prayer, testimonials, community vendors, food trucks, and more.
August 5th, 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at Lake George in St. Cloud.
