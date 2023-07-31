Judge Sentences St. Cloud Man to Life in Prison for 2021 Murder
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of 25-year-old Keisa Lange.
A jury previously found 25-year-old Deantae Davis guilty of 1st-degree premeditated murder, aiding and abetting 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder.
Davis was one of four suspects who were charged with the murder of Lange in June 2021. Lange's body was left alongside Cooper Avenue with a gunshot wound to her head.
Also charged in the case were 35-year-old Angela Jones, 27-year-old Kenneth Carter, and 38-year-old Alicia Lewis. Lewis pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and a jury has acquitted Carter on the charges. Jones will be sentenced on August 25th for her role in the murder.