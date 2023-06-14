Two-car Crash in Highway 10 Construction Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash in St. Cloud’s Highway 10 construction zone sent one driver to the hospital.

At about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Minnesota Highway Patrol say a Kia Soul, driven by 81-year-old Margaret Chapman of Blackduck, and a GMC Yukon driven by 47-year-old Melissa Nelson of Oronoco crashed on Eastbound Highway 10 near the ramp to Southbound Highway 23.

Chapman was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

