Two-car Crash in Highway 10 Construction Wednesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash in St. Cloud’s Highway 10 construction zone sent one driver to the hospital.
Get our free mobile app
At about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Minnesota Highway Patrol say a Kia Soul, driven by 81-year-old Margaret Chapman of Blackduck, and a GMC Yukon driven by 47-year-old Melissa Nelson of Oronoco crashed on Eastbound Highway 10 near the ramp to Southbound Highway 23.
Chapman was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Lincoln Center Closed Indefinitely
- SCSU Explains Program, Staff Cuts
- Metro Citizens Police Academy Accepting Applications