Highway 23/Highway 10 Work Zone Changes to Impact Traffic

Highway 23/Highway 10 Work Zone Changes to Impact Traffic

MnDOT

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- More changes are coming to the Highway 10/Highway 23 reconstruction project Friday.

Highway 23 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, using the eastbound side. The traffic will be head-to-head between Wilson Avenue and 25th Avenue Southeast until November 1st while crews begin rebuilding the westbound bridge.

Highway 10 remains one lane in each direction between 15th Avenue Southeast and Benton Drive until November 1st. However, six of the eight access ramps at the interchange will be closed. Look for alternate routes or follow construction road signs.

Lincoln Avenue Southeast will reopen south of Highway 23. The north approach will be rebuilt later this summer.

Get our free mobile app

Also, 4th Street Southeast will be closing Friday at Highway 10 to begin bridge construction.

Officials are reminding drivers that the transition in the work zone will take a full day and they are asking for patience and to expect sudden stops or delays.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in

Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. 

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal

Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.
Filed Under: minnesota department of transportation
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports