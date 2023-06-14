Highway 23/Highway 10 Work Zone Changes to Impact Traffic
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- More changes are coming to the Highway 10/Highway 23 reconstruction project Friday.
Highway 23 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, using the eastbound side. The traffic will be head-to-head between Wilson Avenue and 25th Avenue Southeast until November 1st while crews begin rebuilding the westbound bridge.
Highway 10 remains one lane in each direction between 15th Avenue Southeast and Benton Drive until November 1st. However, six of the eight access ramps at the interchange will be closed. Look for alternate routes or follow construction road signs.
Lincoln Avenue Southeast will reopen south of Highway 23. The north approach will be rebuilt later this summer.
Also, 4th Street Southeast will be closing Friday at Highway 10 to begin bridge construction.
Officials are reminding drivers that the transition in the work zone will take a full day and they are asking for patience and to expect sudden stops or delays.
