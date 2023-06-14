Wildfire Reported In Boundary Waters Canoe Area

LAKE COUNTY, MN (WJON News) - Late Tuesday afternoon a wildfire was spotted in the area of Spice Lake within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA).

The fire, estimated to be about 30 acres in size, is about 10 miles west of the Gunflint Trail in Lake County.



Superior National Forest fire personnel alerted several public canoe groups and directed them out of the area. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Crews are developing a fire suppression plan and are expected to share details later today.

