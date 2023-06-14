Take a Road Trip and Check Out Shady Hollow Flea Market

I have to admit that I've been to this flea market many, many times in the past, dating back to the early 70's. There's just something fun about looking to discover a great find there.

Shady Hollow Flea Market has grown over the decades and the latest owner, Chad Stenerson, has done a great job building it up to one of the largest flea markets in Minnesota.

Shady Hollow Flea market is located about 8 miles south of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, just about a quarter mile south of the We Fest grounds.

Every day that Shady Hollow is open you'll find around 100 vendors on the grounds. This flea market has been a mainstay for about 52 years and getting better every year. What's nice is that it's absolutely free to go and parking is free, also.

Shady Hollow is open during the warmer months in Minnesota, every Saturday and Sunday, June through August and, of course, those 3 day weekends during the summer. Even some September dates, they are known to be open.

Besides vintage clothing, collectables and antiques you'll also find prepared food and drinks, farm fresh produce and even live entertainment.

Every year there is a guy there that sells repurposed Tommy Bahama shirts. If you know me, you know that's all I wear in the summer months. I can pick up Tommy Bahama shirts for $20 to $25 that new would cost around $175. That's a great deal.

No matter what you are looking for, you'll probably find it at Shady Hollow this summer. Located in the beautiful lake country of the Detroit Lakes area, about 2 hours from St Cloud but definitely worth the drive.

