Jeep Grand Cherokee Recalled for Loose Springs

UNDATED (WJON News) - Chrysler has announced a recall of Jeep Grand Cherokees.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the rear coil springs on certain 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L models may have been incorrectly installed and might detach from the vehicle while driving.

Dealers will inspect the springs and repair the rear coil spring assemblies if necessary.

Letters to affected owners will be mailed by the end of July.

