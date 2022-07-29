One Hurt, One Cited in Stearns County Crash

HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt and another was cited after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Friday morning.

The sheriff's office says it happened at around 6:20 a.m. in Holding Township.

An SUV driven by Scott DeZurik was going east on 395th Street when deputies say a car driven by Paige Klaphake was entering the road from a driveway and failed to yield.

The two vehicles collided and caused serious damage to the front ends of the vehicles.

DeZurik was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. Klaphake was ticketed for failure to yield entering a roadway.

